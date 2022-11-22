Beck Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 70,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,000. Enbridge accounts for about 1.3% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Enbridge by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $644,000. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENB traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.88. The stock had a trading volume of 113,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,911,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.93 and its 200 day moving average is $41.81. The firm has a market cap of $82.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.80.

ENB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.22.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

