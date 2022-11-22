Beck Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Beck Capital Management LLC raised its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the period. ONEOK accounts for about 1.6% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6.5% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 81.3% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its holdings in ONEOK by 3.1% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 6,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of ONEOK stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,322. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $75.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.15 and a 200 day moving average of $60.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.89%.

OKE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.09.

About ONEOK

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.