Beck Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of O. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.44. The stock had a trading volume of 32,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,873,113. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.34. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.03, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

The business also recently disclosed a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 278.50%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on O shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

