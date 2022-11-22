Beck Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY)

Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000. Beck Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PMAY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 242.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA PMAY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.44. The company had a trading volume of 289 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,866. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.64 and its 200 day moving average is $28.05.

