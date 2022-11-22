Beck Capital Management LLC Purchases 26,867 Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Beck Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,867 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 27,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get First Trust Natural Gas ETF alerts:

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Stock Performance

FCG stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.33. The company had a trading volume of 15,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,692. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $31.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.31.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.