Beck Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Beck Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OLN. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin by 547.3% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,200,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,573,000 after buying an additional 1,015,265 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Olin by 120.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,390,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,704,000 after acquiring an additional 760,691 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Olin by 105.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,015,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,101,000 after acquiring an additional 521,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Olin by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $829,542,000 after acquiring an additional 493,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Olin by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,796,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $825,827,000 after acquiring an additional 472,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OLN. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Olin to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Olin in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on Olin from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.09.

NYSE:OLN traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,839. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is 8.59%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

