Beck Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Beck Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,691 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 19,640 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 22,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in EOG Resources by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,698 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its position in EOG Resources by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 25,045 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in EOG Resources by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 10,466 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,978,931. The stock has a market cap of $83.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.67 and a twelve month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.57%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.68.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

