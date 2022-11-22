Beck Capital Management LLC Sells 3,749 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC)

Beck Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,749 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC owned about 1.40% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 132,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 61.1% in the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 32,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $32.48. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,950. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December has a one year low of $28.97 and a one year high of $36.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.39.

