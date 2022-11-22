Beck Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IAU. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IAU traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.04. The company had a trading volume of 78,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,786,273. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.21. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.