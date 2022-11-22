Beeks Trading (LON:BKS) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Beeks Trading Co. Ltd. (LON:BKS – Get Rating) traded down 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 136 ($1.61) and last traded at GBX 139 ($1.64). 13,414 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 95,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 141.50 ($1.67).

Beeks Trading Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of £90.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13,900.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 147.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 148.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.28, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Beeks Trading Company Profile

Beeks Trading Corporation Ltd. provides virtual private server and infrastructure solutions for traders and broker partners worldwide. The company also offers co-location services; dedicated server packages; and server installation services. In addition, it provides institutional venue connections and retail broker connections through its Equinix platform; and Beeks Marketplace, a cloud-based portal that enables real-time connectivity to various exchanges, data feeds, trading tools, and news services for institutional traders, proprietary trading firms, brokers, wealth managers, and high-end retail traders.

