BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.14.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRBR. Mizuho increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday.
BellRing Brands Trading Up 3.5 %
Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $23.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. BellRing Brands has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $29.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.11.
BellRing Brands Company Profile
BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.
