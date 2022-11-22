BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.14.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRBR. Mizuho increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BellRing Brands Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $23.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. BellRing Brands has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $29.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.