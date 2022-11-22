Berenberg Bank Raises Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $375.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from $345.00 to $375.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.78.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE LLY opened at $361.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $343.18 billion, a PE ratio of 54.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and has a 52 week low of $231.87 and a 52 week high of $369.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $336.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total transaction of $54,786,187.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,363,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,970,044,199.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 571,297 shares of company stock worth $193,929,777. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 344.2% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.0% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 51,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.