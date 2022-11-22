Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Sees Large Volume Increase After Strong Earnings

Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 123,713 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,744,313 shares.The stock last traded at $76.31 and had previously closed at $70.83.

The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.31.

In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,207.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,207.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,809.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,533 shares of company stock worth $1,925,382. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 11.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 74,972 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 8.8% during the third quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 29,679 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 3.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 376,569 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $24,507,000 after acquiring an additional 10,881 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 76,894 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,182 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

