BinaryX (BNX) Price Hits $159.81 on Top Exchanges

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. BinaryX has a market cap of $445.44 million and $16.86 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BinaryX has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. One BinaryX token can now be purchased for about $159.81 or 0.00987892 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002507 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000328 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,299.81 or 0.08034693 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.03 or 0.00463907 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000286 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,603.59 or 0.28462563 BTC.
BinaryX Profile
BinaryX’s launch date was May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,181,105 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,787,385 tokens. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BinaryX is www.binaryx.pro?cmc.
