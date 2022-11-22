Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Gap Up to $14.34

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.34, but opened at $14.84. Biohaven shares last traded at $14.92, with a volume of 3,310 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Biohaven to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush lowered shares of Biohaven from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen set a $25.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Biohaven from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $158.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biohaven currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.65.

Biohaven Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by $0.78. Analysts predict that Biohaven Ltd. will post -12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory Bailey bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,507,971 shares in the company, valued at $15,833,695.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory Bailey bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,507,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,833,695.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Buten purchased 142,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 166,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,749,856.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,263,967 shares of company stock valued at $13,596,014. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biohaven

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Biohaven by 289.4% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 945,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,931,000 after buying an additional 702,709 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Biohaven by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 610,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,300,000 after acquiring an additional 276,732 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Biohaven by 161.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 36,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 22,411 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Biohaven by 28.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,233,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,638,000 after purchasing an additional 488,320 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Biohaven by 38.6% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 19,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Company Profile

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

Further Reading

