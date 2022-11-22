BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BLFS. Cowen cut their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

BioLife Solutions Price Performance

BLFS traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.01. 216,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,563. The company has a market cap of $898.51 million, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.18. BioLife Solutions has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $50.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

In related news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 8,552 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $194,044.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,354.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Amy Duross sold 2,600 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $63,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,122.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Greef Roderick De sold 8,552 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $194,044.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,354.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,861 shares of company stock valued at $930,969 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,163,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,219,000 after buying an additional 388,642 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 276,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

