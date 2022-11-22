Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Lowered to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
BVS has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bioventus from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bioventus from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.80.
Bioventus Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BVS opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $145.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.63. Bioventus has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $15.57.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bioventus
Bioventus Company Profile
Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bioventus (BVS)
- NVIDIA Corporation: Too Many Comeback Catalysts to Ignore
- Is This The Right Time to Invest in Alibaba?
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.