Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Lowered to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BVS has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bioventus from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bioventus from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Shares of NYSE:BVS opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $145.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.63. Bioventus has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $15.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bioventus by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bioventus by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,183,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 191,671 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bioventus by 3.7% during the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,398,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,792,000 after purchasing an additional 50,462 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Bioventus by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bioventus by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,151,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,059,000 after purchasing an additional 151,471 shares in the last quarter. 44.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

