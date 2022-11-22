Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $76.81 Million

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Bitcoin Latinum has a total market capitalization of $76.81 million and approximately $49,881.74 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Latinum has traded down 57.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Latinum token can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00002291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,285.97 or 0.07971548 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.56 or 0.00469171 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,635.72 or 0.28785538 BTC.

Bitcoin Latinum Profile

Bitcoin Latinum was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. Bitcoin Latinum’s official message board is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Latinum’s official website is www.bitcoinlatinum.com.

Bitcoin Latinum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Latinum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Latinum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Latinum using one of the exchanges listed above.

