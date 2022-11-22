BitShares (BTS) Price Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. During the last week, BitShares has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One BitShares coin can now be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $22.83 million and $2.47 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitShares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00009409 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00024688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005916 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002127 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00008631 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,550,000 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.