BitShares (BTS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.03 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 21st. One BitShares coin can now be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitShares has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. BitShares has a total market cap of $22.54 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00009404 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00025422 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00005911 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002164 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008588 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,550,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

