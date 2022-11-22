BitTorrent-New (BTT) Hits Market Capitalization of $610.29 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. During the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $610.29 million and $24.37 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00009267 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00024830 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000312 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005363 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00005882 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00004590 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005520 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000748 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 945,326,125,000,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent-New has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 945,326,125,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent-New is 0.00000064 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $21,550,799.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

