BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Position Increased by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $701.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

BlackRock Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other BlackRock news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,900 shares of company stock valued at $14,067,231 in the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BLK opened at $723.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $626.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $641.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $939.41.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.79%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

