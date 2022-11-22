Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 20,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its stake in Blackstone by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 6,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in Blackstone by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 470,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,696,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE:BX traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.68. 184,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,868,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.29 and a 200 day moving average of $97.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.54 and a 1-year high of $149.68.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,210,871 shares of company stock worth $207,282,832. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

