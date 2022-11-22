Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $492.00

Shares of Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 492 ($5.82) and last traded at GBX 482.75 ($5.71), with a volume of 740174 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 479.50 ($5.67).

Bloomsbury Publishing Trading Up 0.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 415.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 404.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of £393.97 million and a P/E ratio of 2,179.55.

Get Bloomsbury Publishing alerts:

Bloomsbury Publishing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.41 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.34%. Bloomsbury Publishing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.82%.

About Bloomsbury Publishing

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomsbury Publishing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomsbury Publishing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.