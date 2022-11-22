Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition (NYSE:BOAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 3,055 shares.The stock last traded at $9.80 and had previously closed at $9.79.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91.

Get Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the third quarter worth $731,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 89.5% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 45,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the second quarter worth $991,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

About Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy and industrials sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.