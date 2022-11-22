Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Makes New $243,000 Investment in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at about $5,283,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.7% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ ZM opened at $80.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of -0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.62 and its 200-day moving average is $93.79. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $251.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

ZM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.32.

Insider Activity

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $169,954.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

