Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Sells 5,020 Shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC decreased its stake in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,020 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares CMBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 52.8% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

iShares CMBS ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

iShares CMBS ETF stock opened at $45.58 on Tuesday. iShares CMBS ETF has a 52 week low of $44.35 and a 52 week high of $53.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.21.

