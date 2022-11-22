Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Sells 580 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 350.0% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.94.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $220.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.46. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,501.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,312,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,261. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.