BMO Capital Markets Increases dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Price Target to C$14.00

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 73.27% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DNTL. Scotiabank dropped their target price on dentalcorp from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on dentalcorp from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. CIBC dropped their price target on dentalcorp from C$16.50 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on dentalcorp from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on dentalcorp from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.56.
dentalcorp Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of DNTL traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.08. 451,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,449. dentalcorp has a twelve month low of C$5.65 and a twelve month high of C$17.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.76.
About dentalcorp
dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a network of approximately 458 dental practices supported by approximately 7,400 team members, including 1,400 dentists, 1,700 hygienists, and 4,100 auxiliary dental health professionals.
