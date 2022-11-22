BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 351,316 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 268.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 482,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351,316 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.18% of Nucor worth $50,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 14,509.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033,911 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,345,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,470,242,000 after acquiring an additional 897,135 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Nucor by 201,104.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 804,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,993,000 after acquiring an additional 804,418 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,280,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,782,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $710,909,000 after purchasing an additional 406,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NUE. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.33.

Nucor Trading Up 2.4 %

NUE traded up $3.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $152.63. 22,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,908,274. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.53. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $88.50 and a 52-week high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.48.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. Nucor’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,802,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.