BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 55,518 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,518 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.31% of Align Technology worth $57,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Align Technology by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at $34,962,920.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler purchased 1,050 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.21 per share, for a total transaction of $200,770.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,645.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Align Technology Stock Down 1.1 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.00.

Shares of ALGN traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.56. 4,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,238. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.33. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.05 and a twelve month high of $688.60.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $890.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.00 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Align Technology

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.