boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.23

Shares of boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.23 and last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 65 ($0.77) to GBX 35 ($0.41) in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of boohoo group in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 80 ($0.95) to GBX 45 ($0.53) in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.88.

boohoo group Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average is $13.26.

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Further Reading

