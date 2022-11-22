Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) and MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Critical Comparison

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) and MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Booking has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MingZhu Logistics has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Booking alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Booking and MingZhu Logistics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Booking 0 7 19 1 2.78 MingZhu Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Booking currently has a consensus price target of $2,441.70, indicating a potential upside of 27.21%. Given Booking’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Booking is more favorable than MingZhu Logistics.

This table compares Booking and MingZhu Logistics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Booking $10.96 billion 6.79 $1.17 billion $60.89 31.52 MingZhu Logistics $17.36 million 2.91 -$940,000.00 N/A N/A

Booking has higher revenue and earnings than MingZhu Logistics.

Profitability

This table compares Booking and MingZhu Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Booking 15.23% 81.11% 15.96% MingZhu Logistics N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.9% of Booking shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of MingZhu Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Booking shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.3% of MingZhu Logistics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Booking beats MingZhu Logistics on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands. Its other brands include KAYAK, Rentalcars.com and OpenTable, Inc. (OpenTable). As of December 31, 2016, Booking.com offered accommodation reservation services for over 1,115,000 properties in over 220 countries and territories on its various Websites and in over 40 languages, which included over 568,000 vacation rental properties (updated property counts were available on the Booking.com Website).

About MingZhu Logistics

(Get Rating)

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company serves sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a truckload fleet with 102 tractors and 76 trailers. MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited was founded was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.