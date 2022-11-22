Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Acquires 69,483 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 387,973 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,483 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $36,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after buying an additional 2,514,894 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its stake in Walt Disney by 50.7% during the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 6,330,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $868,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Walt Disney by 659.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,532 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Walt Disney by 55.9% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,420,417 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $511,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,870 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 48,716.5% during the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,321,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $124,746,000 after buying an additional 1,318,755 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS traded down $2.39 on Tuesday, reaching $95.19. The stock had a trading volume of 759,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,852,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $160.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.44. The stock has a market cap of $173.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Walt Disney

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.