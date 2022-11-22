Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 713,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,821 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned 0.16% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $27,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 888.5% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 974,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,685,000 after buying an additional 876,227 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.5% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.7% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 15,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth $25,000. 55.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bankshares downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BIP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.45. 7,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.89 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $32.09 and a 52-week high of $46.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.74 and its 200-day moving average is $38.89.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 2.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 553.87%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

