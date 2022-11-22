Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $33,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Schubert & Co grew its position in shares of Accenture by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.60.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE ACN traded up $2.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $289.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,489. The firm has a market cap of $182.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $270.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.36. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.95 and a twelve month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $2,231,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,559 shares in the company, valued at $7,149,355.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

