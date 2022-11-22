Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $14.56 Million Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 108.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 462,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,380 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $14,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 36,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Corning by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 468,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,225 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 84.8% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE GLW traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.93. 43,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,991,041. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.44. The firm has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $43.47.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 50.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Fox Advisors cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.