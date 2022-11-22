Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 255,290 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EW. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on EW. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.28.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.8 %

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $611,571.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,297.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,085.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $611,571.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,297.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,525 shares of company stock worth $7,644,070. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.52. 86,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,325,273. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.