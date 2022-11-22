Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $24.54 Million Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned 0.07% of Lululemon Athletica worth $24,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $351.46. 16,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,537. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $473.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $318.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.81. The company has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LULU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.74.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

