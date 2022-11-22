Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its stake in American Water Works by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AWK traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,880. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.53. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.96.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. HSBC lowered their price objective on American Water Works to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Water Works from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on American Water Works to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.00.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

