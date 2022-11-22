Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $8,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,008,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,176,000 after purchasing an additional 176,512 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,135 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 896,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,594,000 after purchasing an additional 11,245 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 233,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 105,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,277,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

NSRGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 126 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Nestlé from CHF 126 to CHF 115 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Societe Generale lowered Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.25.

Shares of NSRGY traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.43. 268,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,387. Nestlé S.A. has a 52-week low of $102.78 and a 52-week high of $141.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

