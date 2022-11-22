Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,525 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises 2.0% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $53,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,053,710 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,101,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,255 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 406.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,772,568 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,492,000 after buying an additional 1,422,478 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,666,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,305,417,000 after buying an additional 1,145,275 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,910,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25,712.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 591,358 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 589,067 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total value of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,932,774.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,715 shares of company stock worth $1,125,226. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.65 on Tuesday, reaching $317.85. The company had a trading volume of 24,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,046. The firm has a market cap of $81.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $298.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $179.96 and a 1 year high of $318.38.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.33.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.