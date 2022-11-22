Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Sells 2,753 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises about 2.0% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $56,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 146,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,952,000 after purchasing an additional 25,508 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.1% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.8% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 502,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,624,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.20. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $199.90.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 51.99%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. UBS Group decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.70.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

