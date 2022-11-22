Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 233,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 1.8% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $48,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,637,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,653,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,852 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,047,000 after acquiring an additional 461,438 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,393,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,160,000 after acquiring an additional 779,457 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,839,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,639,000 after purchasing an additional 364,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 39.3% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,524,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,519,000 after purchasing an additional 712,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.55.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.6 %

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $259.10. 19,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $261.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.04. The company has a market cap of $107.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,515,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,091 shares of company stock worth $23,026,905. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

