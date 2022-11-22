BP (NYSE:BP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered BP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BP from GBX 520 ($6.15) to GBX 530 ($6.27) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on BP from GBX 510 ($6.03) to GBX 535 ($6.33) in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised BP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BP from GBX 566 ($6.69) to GBX 603 ($7.13) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.15.

Shares of BP stock opened at $33.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04. BP has a twelve month low of $25.33 and a twelve month high of $34.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in BP in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in BP in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BP in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in BP by 200.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in BP in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

