Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 97,678 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,080,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,678 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $24,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,606.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,606.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 172,230 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $5,487,247.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,018.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 481,406 shares of company stock valued at $15,004,236 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 2.5 %

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $30.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.25. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.