Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 584,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 41,734 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $27,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 181.4% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 605 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 136.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 572,354 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $51.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.11. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $79.89. The firm has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -98.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on KKR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.21.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.