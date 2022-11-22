Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 182.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 331,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,228 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.66% of Howard Hughes worth $22,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,411,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 17.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,507,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 28.5% in the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Howard Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of HHC stock opened at $68.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.28. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.38. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12 month low of $50.90 and a 12 month high of $105.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Howard Hughes Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HHC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Howard Hughes to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Howard Hughes in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.25.

(Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.