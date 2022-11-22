Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $39.16 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 270,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 86,342 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $39,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $154.74 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $171.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.78.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

