Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Arch Capital Group worth $16,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4,956.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1,172.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGL opened at $57.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $40.24 and a 52-week high of $59.14.

Insider Activity

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,723,099.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ACGL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

